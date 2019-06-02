Roads, highways in several Oklahoma counties remain closed due to flooding

OKLAHOMA – Roads and highways across Oklahoma remain closed due to flooding, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, nearly two dozen highways and roads remain closed Sunday due to flooding.

ODOT officials say some construction projects have also stopped due to rivers and creeks rising too high for work to continue.

As water levels subside, officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ODOT will look at existing pavement conditions needed for repairs and also construction timetables for any more changes and updates.

Travel is discouraged in areas of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma as flooding conditions in those areas continue to change rapidly.

Do not drive around a barricade; turn around, don’t drown.

Click here for a list of road closures from ODOT.