× UConn Forces If Necessary Regional Title Game vs. OSU

Connecticut’s pitchers struck out 17 Cowboys as the Huskies beat Oklahoma State 5-2 on Sunday evening at the NCAA baseball regional at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The win forces the “if necessary” regional final between the two teams Monday at 6:00 pm.

The Huskies used four pitchers, who combined to strike out OSU 17 times, including the final eight batters of the game, seven of those by Jacob Wallace.

Jeff Kersten got the start for UConn, then was relieved by Caleb Wurster and C.J. Dandeneau, before Wallace finished the game.

The Huskies first three runs of the game scored on sacrifice flies, one in the first inning and two more in the second.

OSU answered with two runs in the top of the third, as Cade Cabbiness scored from third base on a wild pitch, then Colin Simpson single in Hueston Morrill to cut the UConn lead to 3-2.

The Huskies extended the lead to three in the seventh inning on a two-run home run by Anthony Prato to make it 5-2.

Unlike Saturday night, when OSU rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the ninth inning, it was not to be on Sunday, as the Cowboys struck out in order in the final two innings.

The winner of Monday night’s game will advance to the super regional to play the winner of the Lubbock regional, where Texas Tech is facing Dallas Baptist in the title game on Sunday.