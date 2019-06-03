Authorities investigating possible homicide in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in McClain County.

Just before noon Sunday, the McClain County Sheriff says a 76-year-old man was shot and killed in Byars.

Officials say the victim heard gunshots near his property and drove his four-wheeler to investigate.

After he had been gone for a while, his wife called the sheriff’s office.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the victim dead with one gunshot wound.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation questioned a person of interest who was released.

“We called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation because we were opening it up as a possible homicide,” said Sheriff Don Hewett. “We did have a person of interest. OSBO interviewed them, were kind of leaning now toward it could have possibly been an accidental shooting.”

Hewett tells News 4 the person of interest is a neighbor and that there have been reports of conflict between the neighbor and the victim, but nothing major.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.