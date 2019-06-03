× Blaine County officials warning residents of scam

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Blaine County are warning residents to be on the lookout for a scam.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says residents are receiving several phone calls from someone stating money is owed and to pay, otherwise, they’ll be arrested by the sheriff’s office.

The department says deputies do not call and ask for money.

Residents should not give any bank or prepaid card information.

“If you are curious to see if you have a valid warrant, you can go to ODCR and check for yourself,” said officials on Facebook.