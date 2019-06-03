Cooking with Kyle: Watermelon limeade

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is the perfect way to greet summer! Whether for guests or family, the cool, refreshing flavors are a perfect welcome to any gathering.

I intend to greet my 4th of July guests with this beverage, and offer libations to the side. The concentrate may be made up to two days in advance and refrigerated until ready to add water. If pre-mixing for cocktails, reduce water by amount of alcohol or wine you intend to add.

4.5 C cubed, seedless watermelon

1.5 C fresh lime juice

1/2 C sugar or 1/2 t liquid Stevia

6 C water

Using blender or food processor, purée watermelon until smooth.

In a bowl, whisk together lime juice and sugar until sugar is dissolved. (If using Stevia, skip this step)

Whisk together watermelon, lime juice/sweetener.

Just before serving, add desired water and mix thoroughly. Serves 8. This recipe may be multiplied as desired.

Garnish with fresh lime wedge, watermelon rind stick, or fresh mint.

Enjoy!