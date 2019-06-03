× Cowboys Beat UConn to Win NCAA Regional

Oklahoma State’s baseball team bounced back from their Sunday loss to Connecticut to beat the Huskies 3-1 on Monday night in the NCAA regional final at the Bricktown Ballpark to earn a trip to the super regionals.

Carson McCusker broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the sixth inning to score Trevor Boone and Bryce Carter and give the Cowboys a 3-1 lead.

Relief pitcher Peyton Battenfield held UConn scoreless after that, pitching the final three innings, striking out five, walking just one and not giving up a hit to seal the OSU win.

OSU starting pitcher Joe Lienhard held the Huskies to just one run in six innings of work, giving up five hits and striking out four.

UConn got their lone run in the fifth inning when Anthony Prato singled in Thad Phillips to put the Huskies up 1-0.

OSU tied it in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Alix Garcia to make it 1-1.

The Cowboys advance to the best-of-three super regionals to face Big 12 opponent Texas Tech in Lubbock this weekend.