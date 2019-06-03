Emergency Response Unit to be launched in Deer Creek area, EMSA officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA has launched a new Emergency Response Unit for residents in the Deer Creek area.

According to EMSA officials, the ERU will be permanently based and ready to deploy with first responders from the Deer Creek Fire Department starting Tuesday.

EMSA’s ERU cannot transport patients because it is not big enough, but officials say the ERU paramedic can start life-saving intervention until an ambulance crew arrives.

The ERU paramedic can determine if a patient needs ambulance service.

EMSA officials say this is the first ERU in the metro and hope to bring more into the EMSA’s system in the future.