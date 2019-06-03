Family unhappy after Walmart graduation cake turns out to be Styrofoam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas — A high school graduate was ready to celebrate her big day with cake — until she realized the cake was Stryofoam, KPRC reports.

Marsy Flores said she wanted to give her daughter a great graduation day but her hopes to have a cake to celebrate the occasion quickly crumbled.

“They can't replace the moment that we lost," she told KPRC. "It’s a special moment, and this is what we got for it, a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice."

First, on the morning of the ceremony, Flores was at Walmart to pick up a two-tier cake when they told her they lost her order.

To make it up to her, the store agreed to give her another cake for free. She selected a smaller cake.

The bakery put a picture onto the cake and added a few extra embellishments on the frosting before handing off the dish to Flores.

It wasn't until the knife hit the cake, however, that the family realized it wasn't a cake at all.

Underneath the frosting was just a rectangle of Styrofoam.

Walmart gave the family a $60 gift certificate after they complained.