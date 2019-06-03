Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes announces plans to retire

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A man who has been a familiar face when it comes to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says he has decided to retire.

On Monday, Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners, announcing his retirement from the sheriff’s office.

“I want to thank the many citizens of Garvin County who have supported me throughout my time as a candidate for office and as sheriff. I humbly apologize to those who may feel I have let them down by my retirement. That is not my intent. I am doing what I think is best for my family and me. I have had such a strong and supportive family over my 31 years in law enforcement and it is important that I put my family first in this decision. I am blessed with a strong, supportive family and especially thank all my family for their support and love.

I have been fortunate to have had many opportunities during my career, but serving as Garvin County Sheriff is the highest privilege I had. The role of an elected sheriff comes with many responsibilities and challenges. When done right, it is the toughest job in public service. On the upside, an elected sheriff has the ability to help more people than any other law enforcement role. I hope I have done so.

I must say a thank you to employees of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office. The office is blessed to have employees who work hard and serve with dedication around the clock. Over time and presently, we have men and women who have made me look good because of their work in investigating crimes, process service, transporting prisoners, operating the jail, securing the courthouse, dispatching calls, and enforcing the law. Over the past eight years, the office has transformed to a highly professional full-service sheriff’s office serving all in Garvin County,” the letter reads.

Rhodes says his last day will be Sunday, July 14.

He says that it was not an easy decision to leave the sheriff’s department, but says an opportunity has presented itself that will not be around in the future.

In 1988, Rhodes began his career in law enforcement when he joined the Oklahoma City Police Department and was recognized as the department’s top recruit. He served over 22 years as a police officer in Oklahoma City.

In November of 2010, Rhodes became the sheriff of Garvin County. He has served in that role ever since.