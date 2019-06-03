Health department to begin food inspections for CBD, medical marijuana businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says inspectors will be visiting current businesses manufacturing or selling food products infused with or containing CBD or medical marijuana to make sure they’re in compliance with the law. Officials say the grace period has passed for businesses to obtain their food licenses.

Health officials say field inspectors will still help businesses in finishing the licensing process, but will also begin compliance checks for dispensaries and processors, as well as routine inspections of processors.

Commonly available products which are considered food under Oklahoma law include, but are not limited to:

Flavored tinctures or oils placed in the mouth or in other food.

Assorted types of baked goods, candies or chewing gum.

Infused honey

Infused bottled water

Other pre-packaged food products.

“CBD and medical marijuana businesses already in operation have been given ample time to come in compliance with the law,” said Interim OSDH Commissioner Tom Bates. “It is now time to ensure that all businesses are meeting the requirements that will protect public health and provide peace of mind for consumers.”

According to health officials, “licensing requirements are established to ensure proper processing and manufacturing practices are followed and that safe and sanitary practices are used in the production, preparation, and handling of food products.” A food license is not required if businesses are not manufacturing or selling food products.

The initial startup cost includes a $425 plan review application fee and a $425 initial food license fee. Food licenses are renewed annually at $335. Businesses may contact their local county health department for assistance with licensing.

Click here for more information regarding the food licensure process and requirements.