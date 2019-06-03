Mike Pence planning visit to flood-damaged Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit homes damaged by flooding in Oklahoma as residents and volunteers work toward recovery.

Pence tweeted Monday that he and his wife, Karen Pence, will travel Tuesday to Tulsa. Pence said he will offer federal assistance to those who have been impacted by flooding that has waterlogged homes along the swollen Arkansas River. Damage has extended from the Tulsa area downstream into Arkansas.

The river is slowly cresting, though more rain is in the forecast this week. Additional rain is not expected to raise water levels higher than where they crested. Major flooding is expected to subside within a few weeks.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Oklahoma on Saturday. Officials say six people died from severe weather this spring.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke toured flood-damaged homes Sunday.