“Nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals,” Chipotle honoring nurses with one-day BOGO

OKLAHOMA CITY – Chipotle is honoring nurses across the country with a BOGO offer this week!

On June 4, all nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The offer is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canad from open to close that day.

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID.

