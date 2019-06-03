ODOT officials working to reopen damaged, flooded roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASHION, Okla. - Much of Oklahoma is now drying out from weeks of torrential rain.

Flooding has wreaked havoc on roads. In some areas, entire sections of highways have been washed away.

That's the case in Logan County where rushing water split a highway in two just north of Cashion.

Many in Cashion say that road, SH-74F between Cashion and SH-33, is a busy road.

"It's unbelievable," said Sherry Murray, a Logan County resident.

After weeks of historic flooding across Oklahoma, many highways and roads remain underwater. Some have even been washed away, forcing folks to take a major detour.

"It just needs to stop raining for a while," said Murray.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says so far, they estimate it will cost about $2 million to repair the damage, and that number will keep going up as the water goes down.

"I've seen flood events like this that will go into the five- to tens of millions of dollars," said Tim Gatz, the Secretary of Transportation and Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. "At one time, I counted 65 locations on the highway system that were closed at the same time. I've never seen that before."

The flooding is also wreaking havoc on construction sites and road projects that are already underway across Oklahoma.

"Everything from the availability of sand to just the conditions that have been presented for them on the ground," said Gatz.

Governor Kevin Stitt also expressed concern during Monday's ODOT meeting.

"It's been a rough time throughout a lot of the state," said Stitt.

ODOT says they're working tirelessly to get the 17 closed roads re-opened, but with more rain in the forecast, it could get worse.

"One drop of rain that falls in the wrong watershed right now is a big deal," said Gatz. "It was an extreme flood event and we're going to be managing to it and taking care of the damage that was caused for the foreseeable future."

ODOT says another issue will be clearing structures and debris since so many rivers came out of their banks.