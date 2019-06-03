Officials: Over 129,000 Oklahomans approved for medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been almost a year since voters approved a state question to legalize medical marijuana, and the number of patients who are allowed to use the drug continues to rise.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of June 3, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says 130,288 patient applications have been accepted. Also, the agency has received 1,022 caregiver and 5,528 business applications.

So far, the agency has approved 129,085 patient and 818 caregiver licenses. It has also approved 3,026 licenses for growers, 1,479 licenses for dispensaries and 811 licenses for processors.

Updates will now be provided every two weeks. An audit has been performed to ensure the accuracy of the number of applications and approvals. The numbers posted have been verified by OMMA staff. pic.twitter.com/GBkIs3lUuK — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) June 3, 2019