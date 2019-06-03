Officials: Two mosquitoes in Oklahoma County test positive for West Nile Virus

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has confirmed two positive mosquito samples carrying West Nile Virus this week in Oklahoma County.

“Residents need to eliminate any sources of stagnant water and always wear repellent containing DEET,” said OCCHD Mosquito Program Coordinator Tre Williams.

How to get rid of mosquito habitats

Empty buckets, flower pots, old tires from holding water.

Refill birdbaths and outdoor pet bowls daily.

For standing water that cannot be drained, use microbial larvicides known as “dunks” that kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults. They are available at hardware or home improvement stores.

Use 3-D’s and a “P” of mosquito safety

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes won’t breed. Use DEET repellent on your clothes. DRESS in long sleeves and pants. PROTECT – limit outside exposure and check window screens.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

Fever

Headache

Body ache

Sometimes a rash

The most susceptible are infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

If symptoms are severe, contact your doctor immediately.

The West Nile Virus can be debilitating and deadly.