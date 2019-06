OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers in Oklahoma City are sworn to protect and serve, but sometimes their job puts them in unusual spots.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department posted a photo of officers posing with a snake in northeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a Tex-Mex restaurant near N.E. 122nd and I-35 called to report a snake near the entrance to the restaurant.

Officers responded to the call and captured the snake, returning it to a nearby field.