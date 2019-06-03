Oklahoma correctional officer discovers large bag full of drugs, cell phones near McAlester prison

MCALESTER, Okla. – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections correctional officer made a large discovery over the weekend.

Sunday morning, the correctional officer saw a pickup truck drive into the parking lot of the Probation and Parole Office next to the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

ODOC officials say the driver of the truck then turned around and left the area.

The correctional officer searched the parking lot and found a large bag with approximately 50 grams of black tar heroin, more than a pound of marijuana, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 60 grams of an “unknown yellow wax substance,” tobacco products, and more than a dozen cell phones inside.

ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh says DOC is “at war with drug dealers both inside and outside the wire.”

“Kudos to the officer who followed his instincts and found the bag,” Allbaugh said.

ODOC’s Security Threats Intelligence Office is investigating the incident.