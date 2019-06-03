× Oklahoma man looking for answers after washing machine explosion

ELK CITY, Okla. — A man is seeking answers after his washing machine exploded during a spin cycle over the weekend.

Jack Hammond told News 4 that he threw a load of sheets into his LG Direct Drive washing machine on Saturday morning.

About an hour after he started the load, Hammond said he heard a loud explosion.

He ran to his laundry room and found his washing machine in disarray. He said the lid was twisted off, the body was distorted and water was gushing everywhere.

Hammond called LG and a representative is supposed to stop by his home sometime later this week to try and figure out how this happened.