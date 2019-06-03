× Police: Man arrested after boy reports being inappropriately touched in store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man after they say he inappropriately touched a child while at an Oklahoma City pharmacy.

On June 1, officers were called to a Walgreens in south Oklahoma City following a reported sex offense against a child.

According to the victim’s mother, her young son told her that a man touched his privates while he was walking through the toy aisle of the store.

The arrest affidavit states that the child told police that a man kept saying ‘hey’ to him, but that he just ignored him. However, he says the man came up behind him and grabbed his right hand, which caused him to turn around and face the man. At that point, the boy says man touched him inappropriately, which caused him to run to the next aisle and find his mother.

Witnesses reported seeing the man head to a nearby McDonald’s, and officers found a man who matched the alleged suspect’s description inside the restaurant.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Nathan Manus on one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.