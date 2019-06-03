× Police: Woman allegedly robbed while pumping gas; man arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say one man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a woman who was pumping gas.

On June 2, just after 7:30 p.m., police were called to the area near SE 79th and Santa Fe for a robbery by force or fear call.

Police made contact with a woman who told an officer she was pumping gas at the gas station when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

She says the man walked up to her and told her he had just gotten out of jail, was on hard times and asked for money.

The woman offered to give the man some change.

As the victim was getting into her car to get the change, the man grabbed the money out of her hand she had just gotten from the ATM.

The man then jumped into a black Chevy sedan’s passenger seat, along with two other men inside, and the vehicle took off.

The woman told police the man got away with nearly $300.

While the woman was speaking with the officer, another officer pulled over the Chevy sedan in another area and took three people into custody.

The two men in the car told police they did not know what was going on, and one said Koivisto allegedly paid him but did not state what the money was for. The second man told officers he had no part in the incident.

The man accused of taking the woman’s money was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Koivisto. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of robbery in the first degree – force.