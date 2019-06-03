Speeding driver smashes into metro hair salon

OKLAHOMA CITY – A car swerved off of NW 23rd and smashed into the front of a beauty salon Monday night.

It happened at about 7 p.m. when police say the black sedan was speeding west bound on NW 23rd near Independence. Officers said it swerved off the road, hit a gas meter, then flipped into the front door of Flory’s Beauty Salon.

Officers said the driver got out of the car before crews arrived and only suffered minor cuts and bruises.

No one was in the salon at the time, and no one else was injured.

Firefighters turned off the gas upon arrival.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver before taking him to the hospital. After that they said they would book him in the jail on a complaint of suspicion of driving under the influence.