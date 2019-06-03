× UCLA Routs Sooners in Game 1 of WCWS Finals

UCLA produced two big innings late in the game and routed Oklahoma 16-3 in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Finals on Monday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Already up 5-1, the Bruins put the game away with a six-run sixth inning, and a five-run seventh inning, blasting a total of four home runs, three of those in the sixth inning alone.

The run total tied the WCWS record for runs in a game, and the margin of victory was one shy of tying a WCWS record.

The 13-run loss was the fourth worst in OU history and the second worst under head coach Patty Gasso, with the worst coming in a 19-1 loss to Arizona her first season in 1995.

Oklahoma trailed 1-0 when Shay Knighten hit a solo home run to tie it 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

OU then committed three errors in the third inning, more than they had committed in an entire game all season, and UCLA scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bruins added a run each in the fourth and fifth innings, before putting the game away in the final two frames.

Grace Green hit a solo home run for the Sooners in the sixth to trim the score to 11-2, then Sydney Romero singled in Fale Aviu in the seventh inning to make the final score 16-3.

Oklahoma will face UCLA in Game 2 of the finals Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

If OU wins, they will force a Game 3 Wednesday night at 7:30 pm.