× USDA grants waiver to Oklahomans whose SNAP benefits were affected by storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms ravaged parts of Oklahoma, many families were left picking up the pieces and found themselves in a pinch when it came to food assistance.

According to DHS, families who lost food purchased using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to loss of power for an extended period of time or flooding are encouraged to request a replacement.

SNAP recipients whose households lost food as a result of the storms may request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for May 2019.

“We are extremely saddened about the devastation and loss so many of our neighbors have experienced,” said Patrick Klein, director of Adult and Family Services. “While people are getting back on their feet, we want them to know DHS is here to help them. We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately.”

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services a waiver to extend the filing period for SNAP households requesting benefit replacements due to the storms.

Affected SNAP customers have until June 28 to request a replacement of SNAP benefits.

“We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits,” said Klein. “The waiver from the USDA allows us more time to help more people while they are getting back on their feet following these terrible storms.”

To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, complete the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form and return the form to your local DHS county office.

Those who have lost their food benefit card can request a replacement online here or contact Conduent at 1-888-328-6551.

For more information, click here.