× Westlake Ace Hardware kicking off fan drive to provide relief for Oklahoma residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures continue to rise across the state, the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is asking for help to supply fans to those in need.

A fan drive kickoff celebration will be held Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westlake Ace Hardware, located at 11801 S. Western.

Visitors can stop by for donuts, popcorn, and a cold drink during the celebration. Westlake Ace Hardware is kicking off the fan drive with a donation of 50 box fans.

Until June 23, officials at Westlake Ace Hardware stores will be accepting donations of fans for those in need.

A monetary donation can be made toward fans at all Westlake hardware stores in Oklahoma City, Bethany, Edmond, and Midwest City.

The Salvation Army will distribute fans locally throughout the summer to qualified individuals.