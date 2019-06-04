9-year-old OSU fan hoping to find his forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 9-year-old Malaki is a huge OSU Cowboys fan and hopes to go to a football game someday.

He's also a fan of basketball and anything outdoors.

"Basketball. I love basketball," he told News 4.

"Trampoline, swimming, riding bikes. He is doing tennis so anything that's active,” Tia Taylor, OKDHS Adoption Transition Unit worker, said

Malaki wants to be a dirt bike racer when he grows up, but life in the danger zone can wait.

For now, he just wants a family.

"Mom, dad and kids, too,” Malaki said.

He went into DHS custody in 2016.

"We're really open to all family types. With kids, without kids, single parent, two-parent, same-sex, whatever family type for him,” Taylor said. "The only thing he's really ever said is he wants brothers and he wants dogs."

His caregivers say a smaller school system would be best for Malaki.

"So he can get the educational needs met,” Taylor said.

The adoption transition unit worker said it’s hard to find a family that fits best with each foster child.

"We'll all get together across the state and we talk to each other about our kids to try to find their appropriate families," said Taylor. "We do video shoots, adoption events and then we just try to find the right match."

Malaki ready for that perfect match.

"So I don't have to be alone," he said.

For more information on adopting Malaki, call Tom Peterson at (405)325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

'A Place To Call Home' is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.