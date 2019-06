× At least one dead following crash on I-40 in Yukon

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – At least one person is dead following a crash on a busy interstate in Yukon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near I-40, just east of the Garth Brooks Blvd. exit.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at least one person was killed in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.