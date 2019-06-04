Attempted break-in at Oklahoma medical marijuana business leads to drunk man’s arrest

MARIETTA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a medical marijuana business while drunk over the weekend.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, Marietta police were called to a burglar alarm at Junction 420.

Surveillance video shows a man outside of the business when a loud crashing noise can be heard.

Officers arrived at the scene as the man threw a rock at a window to break it.

A man, 28-year-old Bryan Nash, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was booked into jail for attempted burglary and public intoxication.

According to KXII, Nash was kicked out of a festival in Love County earlier in the day for attempting to steal a hat from a vendor.