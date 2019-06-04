Bethany police investigating theft from local church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Authorities in Bethany are searching for clues related to a theft from a local church.

On May 24, investigators say thieves stole a trailer from a local church in Bethany.

Officials with the Bethany Police Department say the theft was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, which caught a blue pickup truck with chrome rims and running boards driving away with the trailer.

The trailer is described as a tandem axle flatbed trailer.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323.