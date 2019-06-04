× City of Perkins announces changes to fireworks policy

PERKINS, Okla. – In one month, Americans across the country will be celebrating the nation’s independence with parties and fireworks displays.

However, city officials in one Oklahoma community say residents will no longer be able to set off fireworks at their homes.

In April, city commissioners in Perkins voted to limit the use of fireworks within the city limits.

According to the city ordinance, residents can still purchase fireworks within the city limits from June 15 through July 6. However, they will not be allowed to be discharged within the city limits.

The news came as a shock to some residents in Perkins. Many were upset that the ordinance was passed without their knowledge.

“We have read the comments and wanted to provide a little more information. Fireworks are able to be sold in Perkins, but they are not allowed to be discharged within City Limits. The City Commission made this decision after citizens came forward with complaints related to safety, littering, and noise disturbances. This was a difficult decision for the Commission to make. This ordinance was published in the Perkins Journal on April 18. If you would like to address the City Commission on this, or any other issue, you may do so at the next regular meeting on June 11 at 6:00 PM,” a post on Facebook read.