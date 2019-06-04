Community forums planned for residents in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents who live in northeast Oklahoma City are invited to two community forums to discuss the direction of their community.

Ward 7 Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice is hosting two community forums in June. The first forum will be held on June 13 and will feature a panel discussion with black elected officials.

The “OKC Black Elected Officials, A Call to Action” panel will highlight issues of importance to Oklahoma City’s black community. Topics of discussion will include healthcare, education, criminal justice, the economy, homeownership, veterans, homelessness, jobs, agriculture and more.

The discussion will take place at 6 p.m. on June 13 in the business conference center of the Metro Technology Centers Springlake campus, 1900 Springlake Drive.

On June 25, the second forum will be a meeting with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. The discussion will be held at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium at The Douglass, located at 600 N. High Ave.

“It’s going to be a big summer in Oklahoma City getting down to business on planning for the next MAPS program, the continued development projects on the northeast side and keeping our momentum going to make life better for our residents,” said Councilwoman Nice. “I’d like to invite all Ward 7 residents to these forums. Hear from your elected officials about what’s happening and where we’re going.”