Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin visits patients at INTEGRIS

OKLAHOMA CITY – A professional basketball star decided to take time away from the court to visit patients at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin was the guest of honor at The Oklahoman’s Best of Preps All-City Sports Awards Banquet on Monday. Before heading to the awards show, Griffin made a quick stop at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center to visit a few lucky patients.

Blake Griffin was accompanied by his older brother, Taylor Griffin, who is a retired NBA star himself.

The pair met with five patients at INTEGRIS.

They met two children at INTEGRIS Children’s, twins in the neonatal intensive care unit and a former basketball referee who used to officiate some of Blake’s high school games.