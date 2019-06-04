Edmond Public Schools providing free breakfast, lunch for students during summer

EDMOND, Okla. – While many kids are enjoying the break from school, some may be concerned about where to find their next meal.

Many school districts around the metro know that some of their students may not have enough to eat at home, which is why they are taking matters into their own hands during summer break.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District say they will provide free breakfast and lunch for all students who are 18-years-old or under, regardless of residency.

The meals will be served from June 3 to June 27, Monday through Thursday, at Ida Freeman Elementary School.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., while lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

