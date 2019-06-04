FATHER’S DAY RECLINER GIVEAWAY Sponsored by Mattresses and Furniture
-
Spring cleaning: Oklahoma City offering free landfill day for residents
-
Spring cleaning? Make sure you are recycling right before putting your carts at the curb
-
Family distraught after vandalism at Oklahoma County cemetery
-
Court document: Father charged in torture killing of California boy bought gloves, bolt cutters, acid, drain opener
-
“It was pretty scary for us,” McLoud teen’s coma remains a mystery to doctors
-
-
Man gets 19 years for throwing a boy from a balcony at Mall of America
-
Free grief workshop teaches families how to cope with loss during celebrated events
-
No prison time for woman who tried to drown newborn in McDonald’s toilet
-
Epic staring contest between bald eagle and squirrel captured by photographer
-
City of OKC offering free landfill day
-
-
Lost necklace holding father’s ashes returned to California teen
-
Thunder Regroup On Off Day in Portland
-
Sooners Make NCAA Tournament Field