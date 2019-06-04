Flooded Sand Springs home destroyed by fire

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A home that was damaged by floodwaters earlier this spring has now been destroyed by a fire.

Just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters in Sand Springs were called to a home in the Town and Country Neighborhood.

When officials arrived at the scene, they realized the roof of the home had already caved in.

Investigators say the house was vacant and had about three feet of water inside of it when the Arkansas River flooded the neighborhood.

Firefighters think an electrical short may have sparked the blaze, KJRH reports.