Gov. Stitt announces new DHS director

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt announced the new director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services on Tuesday.

Ed Lake, the current director, announced his departure from the agency on June 14.

On Tuesday, Stitt said Justin Brown would become the new director for DHS.

“Serving at the will of the Governor, I have always understood the nature of this appointment. I support a Governor’s authority to select his or her own team and I am so grateful for the opportunity to have served in this vital role.” said Lake. “While I am disappointed about not being able to finish some important work, I am extremely proud of many accomplishments and the solid framework created at DHS which leaves the agency in excellent condition for the next administration. I will do all that I can to help ensure a smooth transition for the new director.”