Missing woman’s mother, ex-fiance remember days leading up to her disappearance, suspected murder

PAYNE CO., Okla. - “She trusted everybody,” Farren Metz said.

But that blind faith could’ve been what led to Chelsey Chaffin’s murder, the 29-year-old’s now-former fiancé said.

A tangled web between three lovers may have led to a woman’s body being dumped in the Cimarron River.

“We were working on building a life together and hopefully having kids,” Metz said.

That fairytale life was shattered.

Farren Metz tells News 4 he and Chaffin had a fight just two weeks ago causing her to move out of his Stillwater home and into that of Earl Oswalt, a co-worker, and a suspected lover.

“She didn`t know his background information or nothing,” Metz said.

Oswalt is a registered sex offender out on parole after spending 20 years locked up.

The two co-workers met at Stillwater’s Armstrong Industries.

"He was manipulating her,” Metz said. “The only thing I could think of.”

Both Metz and Chelsey’s mother said the day she moved in with Oswalt was the last time they ever heard from her.

“I had the gut feeling,” Chaffin’s mother Michelle Leshore said.

Two weeks later on Tuesday, there was a shocking confession.

Oswalt allegedly told investigators he killed the 29-year-old in the middle of the night before throwing her body from the top of a bridge down into the Cimarron River.

“I just don’t even know,” Leshore said. “I don’t even know where to start.”

200 miles away in Kansas, a helpless and grieving mother is now coping with the news.

“I kept trying to text her,” Leshore said. “I kept trying to get ahold of her even on Facebook.”

Crews continue to search for Chaffin’s body in the raging river waters while her former fiancé says he is left flooded with guilt.

“What if I didn’t move down here to Stillwater?” Metz said. “She would still have that beautiful smile.”

Chaffin’s family tells News 4 crews are searching the river between Stillwater and Tulsa hoping to find her body.