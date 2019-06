× Officers investigate shooting at NW OKC apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities were called to the apartments near NW 122nd and Penn around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They discovered one victim at the scene, reportedly shot in the hand.

Two suspects were seen fleeing and authorities are still searching for them at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.