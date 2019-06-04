Officials search for woman’s body, registered sex offender arrested for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYNE CO., Okla. - State agents say Chelsey Chaffin is missing, but they can't find her body, and investigators believe Early Oswalt Jr. killed her and dumped her body into the Cimarron River.

Chaffin had just moved in with Oswalt not knowing a few days later things would take a terrifying turn.

"We were mind blown and everybody around here is mind blown," said Sandra Brown, a neighbor. "Our kids play outside out here all the time and he watches them. We are very upset and worried about what's going on now."

54-year-old Early Oswalt Jr. is in the Payne County Jail as investigators search for the body of Chelsey Chaffin, who used to be his co-worker.

"I'm scared right now," said Brown.

Investigators say Chaffin moved in with Oswalt on May 24th.

Just a few days later, state agents say he killed Chelsey and her body was dumped over a bridge into the Cimarron River leaving one of Chelsey's former roommates baffled.

"I was just blown away by it and it's still a complete shock," said Briana Babson, a former roommate.

This isn't Oswalt's first run-in with the law.

He spent 20 years in prison on a 60-year sentence for rape, but he was paroled in 2017.

Brown says the last time she saw Oswalt he was beaten up and there's been a lot of strange noises coming from his home.

"I hear d a lot of bumping," said Brown. "Just acting weird because they usually open up their curtains every morning and they haven't opened up their curtains."

As many wait and pray for Chaffin's body to be recovered, they have a message for her family and friends.

"I'm sorry it happened and I'm sorry that she got put in that situation," said Brown. '"I wish I would have known that that was going down."

"I can't even imagine," said Babson. "There's nothing that's going to make this pain go away for them."

Chaffin's grandmother told News4 investigators are searching the Cimarron River all the way to Keystone Lake near Tulsa hoping to recover her body.