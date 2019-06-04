Live Interactive KFOR Radar

OHP: Cause of fatal Grady County crash under investigation

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

It happened Monday, just before 4 a.m., approximately 2.5 miles south of Tuttle on Fox Lane.

According to a trooper’s report, Spencer Horton was driving eastbound on Fox Lane when for an unknown reason, he departed the roadway to the left and hit a power pole. The vehicle continued traveling and hit a second power pole, officials say.

Horton was taken to the hospital where later died due to his injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

