× Okarche man killed in I-40 accident in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Canadian County as an Okarche man.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-40, just east of Garth Brooks Blvd.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 38-year-old Kenneth Stoner was heading eastbound on I-40 when his Nissan Altima hydroplaned. Stoner’s car crashed into the bridge railing and came to rest in the center lane.

Another vehicle was also heading eastbound and was unable to stop when Stoner’s vehicle hydroplaned. As a result, that vehicle hit the Altima and came to rest on top of it.

Authorities say Stoner was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.