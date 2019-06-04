Oklahoma City Council approves $1.55 billion city budget

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City leaders voted to approve a $1.55 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The General Fund budget, which pays for most day-to-day services, is $482 million, which is a 4.4 percent increase from the current budget.

Over the past year, the city has seen a significant rise in use tax revenue collections from online retail sales and oilfield services.

Officials say the increased budget will allow city leaders to hire 65 additional employees.

“It’s going to be an exciting year in several ways,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “The City will continue to deliver on the commitments to our residents to improve transportation options and the quality of our roads, enhance public safety, and put bold new projects like MAPS 3’s Scissortail Park, the new MAPS 3 Convention Center and the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum into operation. We have strong momentum in Oklahoma City and we want to continue that into the future.”

The 2020 fiscal year begins July 1.