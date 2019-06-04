× Oklahoma City Zoo teaching families how to protect waterways during ‘World Oceans Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although you may be on dry land this weekend, the Oklahoma City Zoo is teaching local families how to protect local and global water sources during ‘World Oceans Day.’

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8, visitors can learn what actions you can take to protect waterways.

“Oceans are the environmental connective tissue that unite us all,” said Rebecca Snyder, OKC Zoo curator of conservation and science. “Even though Oklahoma is landlocked, it’s important to recognize the decisions we make, especially related to single-use plastics, can still greatly impact the health of our local rivers and lakes as well as our oceans.”

Officials estimate that there are approximately 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the world’s oceans, adding that this type of plastic poses a threat to humans and marine life.

Unless significant changes are made, the ocean will have more plastic by weight than fish by 2050.

The biggest threat to the ocean is single-use plastics. Many marine animals accidentally mistake plastic for food, which often leads to death. Also, plastic pollution damages and alters habitats and can have substantial negative impacts on local economies.

Activities will be held in the Children’s Zoo on Grandma’s Porch and will include Seafood Watch talks and videos, the opportunity to decorate a reusable shopping bag and other kids activities.

All activities are free with paid zoo admission.