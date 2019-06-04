Oklahoma mother convicted of murdering infant son, stabbing daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother is facing life in prison after being convicted of murdering her 8-month-old son and stabbing two other people.

In July of 2016, police say 21-year-old Raven Veloz stabbed her ex-boyfriend Sergio Garcia, their 8-month-old son Ezekiel Veloz, and her 4-year-old daughter Sophia.

Authorities say she then stabbed herself several times.

Veloz, Garcia and Sophia were all rushed to the hospital. Tragically, 8-month-old Ezekiel didn’t survive his injuries.

According to court documents, Sergio Garcia told investigators that he and Veloz were separated, but that she’d asked him to come over because she was being evicted from her apartment.

He said that he woke up to her stabbing him with a knife.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the victims suffering from stab wounds to their chests.

Raven Veloz was ultimately charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

On May 30, an Oklahoma County jury found Veloz guilty of all of the charges and recommended a sentence of life in prison.

Veloz will be officially sentenced on August 21.