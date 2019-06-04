× OSBI: Man accused of murdering missing woman; investigators search for body

STILLWATER, Okla. – A man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered a woman he worked with in Stillwater and then dumped her body into a river.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Chelsey Chaffin moved into a residence in Stillwater near E 32nd Ave. and Fairgrounds Road on May 24.

OSBI officials say the residence belonged to 54-year-old Earl Oswalt, who worked with Chaffin at a tile company in Stillwater.

Chaffin last spoke to her mom on May 25, which was also the last time she was heard from by friends.

A missing person case was filed and on June 3, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI’s assistance due to the case turning into a homicide investigation.

Officials say they followed dozens of leads in the missing person case, which led to the arrest of Oswalt for murder.

Investigators allege Oswalt killed Chaffin during the early morning hours of May 26. At around 1 a.m. the next day, her body was dumped over a bridge into the Cimarron River.

OSBI officials say Oswalt is a registered sex offender who spent 20 years in prison on a 60-year sentence for rape in the first degree. In 2017, he was paroled.

Officials have not yet found Chaffin’s body and continue the search Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.