Oklahoma State golfer Matthew Wolff was named the winner of the Fred Haskins Award as the national men’s college golfer of the year.

Wolff won a school single season record six tournaments in 2018-19, including the NCAA individual championship.

Wolff was also named the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, another national player of the year.

The Cowboys swept the big three national player of the year awards, with Viktor Hovland winning the Ben Hogan Award.