Perry restaurant server saves choking woman’s life

PERRY, Okla. – A woman credits a Perry server for saving her life when she choked on a piece of steak.

It happened Monday night at the La Macarena Mexican Restaurant.

“Was about halfway through the meat and it happened and I felt it getting bad. So, I stood up and showed her ‘get help.’ Well, he saw her real quickly,” Mary Welsh said.

Welsh is talking about Dalton Mitchell, a server at the restaurant who she now credits for saving her life.

“Obviously she was choking and I heard a lady, her lady, say she’s choking. So, me and my sister walked over there to try and see if there was something we could do,” Mitchell said.

Luckily, Mitchell had just learned how to perform the Heimlich Maneuver about a month ago.

“A lady comes up next to me, helps me, guides me really, and I do it a few times,” Mitchell told News 4.

He did it until Welsh, who was turning blue in the face, could once again take a deep breath.