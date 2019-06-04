Plaza District celebrating LGBTQ community with ‘PRIDE! On the Plaza’

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular district announced that it is transforming its monthly art walk to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 14, the Plaza District’s monthly art walk will be celebrating the LGBTQ community with the first ever ‘PRIDE! On the Plaza.’

Visitors will be able to see the unveiling of the Plaza District’s Pride Parade float, drag shows, live music by GWIZ and the annual Velvet Monkey Salons Fashion Show during the event.

Food trucks will also be on hand.

“Freedom Oklahoma and the Plaza District Association are natural partners,” said Allie Shinn, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma. “Pride is and always has been a radical insistence on the right of LGBTQ folks to live as our full, authentic selves. This most basic principle is celebrated and cultivated daily by the Plaza District Association and by Freedom Oklahoma and we’re thrilled to be joining forces for this event and for many years to come.”

The event is free and open to the public.