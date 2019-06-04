Police searching for unique jewelry stolen during burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking the public to keep an eye out for some unique jewelry that was stolen during a recent car burglary.

Last week, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a car burglary at a hotel near N.W. 63rd and Broadway.

Investigators say the thieves stole about $100,000 worth of jewelry, and they are now releasing a few pictures of the jewelry.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.