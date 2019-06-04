× School resource officer during Parkland shooting faces 11 charges

Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, criticized for how he responded when 17 people were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been charged with 11 counts, including felony child neglect, authorities said.

Peterson, who retired after the February 2018 massacre at the Parkland, Florida, high school and is collecting a pension, was fired Tuesday at a disciplinary hearing by new Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The firing could affect Peterson’s retirement pay, Tony said.

Peterson, who was a school resource officer, is facing charges of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in connection with the deadly shooting, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Days after the February 14 massacre, footage surfaced of Peterson taking position outside the 1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School instead of entering the building where a gunman was firing at students and staff.

Also fired was Sgt. Brian Miller, a supervisor on the day of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Peterson was booked into Broward County Jail, the state’s attorney said, and his bail will be set at $102,000.

CNN is reaching out to Peterson for comment.

In past interviews, Scot Peterson’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, has said it’s a “gross over-simplification” to characterize Peterson’s actions as cowardly, and said Peterson believed the gunshots were coming from outside the building.

The gunman, a former student, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder and 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder.