Tulsa firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain

TULSA, Okla. – A kitten is safe after being rescued from a storm drain thanks to the help of firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department!

On Saturday, a woman contacted the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) after hearing a kitten meowing in the storm drain.

Several volunteers with OAA said they could see the kitten, but were unable to get it out.

OAA then contacted the Tulsa Fire Department whose firefighters worked with the volunteers for about 30-45 minutes to rescue the kitten.

The kitten was rescued and safe, officials say.

“We don’t know how it got in there, but we are so thankful to the Tulsa Fire Department for their help and willingness to save this little life!” said OAA on Facebook.